Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR

Dividend Yield: 11.21%

11.21% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $11.75 to $11 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $11.75 to $11 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10.5 to $10 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10.5 to $10 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On May 2, Arbor Realty Trust posted mixed quarterly results.

On May 2, Arbor Realty Trust posted mixed quarterly results.

The Western Union Company WU

Dividend Yield: 11.16%

11.16% UBS analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $11 to $10.5 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $11 to $10.5 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $11 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $11 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On April 23, Western Union posted in-line quarterly earnings.

On April 23, Western Union posted in-line quarterly earnings.

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM

Dividend Yield: 10.67%

10.67% UBS analyst Douglas Harter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11.5 to $15 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Douglas Harter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11.5 to $15 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 on Aug. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 on Aug. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On June 12, HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. agreed to be acquired by Chimera Investment Corporation.

On June 12, HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. agreed to be acquired by Chimera Investment Corporation.

Photo via Shutterstock