AMD To Rally More Than 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities lowered Equifax Inc. EFX price target from $300 to $285. B of A Securities analyst Heather Balsky downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Equifax shares closed at $255.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities increased the price target for Exelixis, Inc. EXEL from $47 to $50. JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Market Outperform rating. Exelixis shares closed at $40.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $230 to $245. Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating. Darden shares closed at $225.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital slashed the price target for Dow Inc. DOW from $29 to $22. BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Dow shares closed at $27.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised the price target for Couchbase, Inc. BASE from $22 to $25. Baird analyst Rob Oliver downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Couchbase shares closed at $24.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. increased FMC Corporation FMC price target from $3 to $8. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. FMC shares settled at $41.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised The Kroger Co. KR price target from $73 to $82. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Kroger shares closed at $71.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank increased Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP price target from $14 to $22. Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating. Compass Minerals shares closed at $19.38 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Corteva, Inc. CTVA from $79 to $82. Wells Fargo analyst Richard Garchitorena maintained an Overweight rating. Corteva shares settled at $73.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Melius Research increased Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $110 to $175. Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. AMD shares closed at $128.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

