This Wingstop Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger initiated coverage on C3.ai, Inc. AI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. C3.ai shares closed at $26.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin initiated coverage on MongoDB, Inc. MDB with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $280. MongoDB shares closed at $208.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $5. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Paul Forward initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $56. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $46.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc. WING with an Outperform rating. Wingstop shares closed at $326.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
