Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) was reported by Oppenheimer on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting INO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals downgraded their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is trading at is $1.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
