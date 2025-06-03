This Salesforce Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiated coverage on Reddit, Inc. RDDT with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $125. Reddit shares closed at $112.11 on Monday.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas initiated coverage on ASGN Incorporated ASGN with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $56. ASGN shares closed at $51.72 on Monday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Vanvliet initiated coverage on Salesforce, Inc. CRM with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $325. Salesforce shares closed at $261.62 on Monday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Vanvliet initiated coverage on Agilysys, Inc. AGYS with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $125. Agilysys shares closed at $108.20 on Monday.

BMO Capital analyst Alexander Pearce initiated coverage on Uranium Energy Corp. UEC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $7.75. Uranium Energy shares closed at $5.69 on Monday.

