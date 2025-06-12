June 12, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

This Conagra Brands Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Mike Matson downgraded the rating for CONMED Corporation CNMD from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $61. Conmed shares closed at $56.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $27 to $20. Conagra Brands shares closed at $22.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Manav Gupta downgraded Venture Global, Inc. VG from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $18. Venture Global shares closed at $16.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CAG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

