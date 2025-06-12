This Conagra Brands Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Mike Matson downgraded the rating for CONMED Corporation CNMD from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $61. Conmed shares closed at $56.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $27 to $20. Conagra Brands shares closed at $22.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Manav Gupta downgraded Venture Global, Inc. VG from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $18. Venture Global shares closed at $16.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
