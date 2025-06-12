This Conagra Brands Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Mike Matson downgraded the rating for CONMED Corporation CNMD from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $61. Conmed shares closed at $56.95 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $27 to $20. Conagra Brands shares closed at $22.37 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Manav Gupta downgraded Venture Global, Inc. VG from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $18. Venture Global shares closed at $16.76 on Wednesday.

