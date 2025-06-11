June 11, 2025 10:52 AM 2 min read

This UnitedHealth Group Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded Sunrun Inc. RUN from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $6 to $5. Sunrun shares closed at $8.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Michael Ha downgraded the rating for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $356 to $312. UnitedHealth shares closed at $303.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan downgraded GitLab Inc. GTLB from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $63 to $50. GitLab shares closed at $48.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $60 to $55. BILL Holdings shares closed at $45.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL from Buy to Hold. Artelo Biosciences shares closed at $1.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

