This UnitedHealth Group Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded Sunrun Inc. RUN from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $6 to $5. Sunrun shares closed at $8.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Michael Ha downgraded the rating for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $356 to $312. UnitedHealth shares closed at $303.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan downgraded GitLab Inc. GTLB from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $63 to $50. GitLab shares closed at $48.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $60 to $55. BILL Holdings shares closed at $45.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL from Buy to Hold. Artelo Biosciences shares closed at $1.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
