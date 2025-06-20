Vegas Grocery Prices Rise 2%, Walmart Remains Cheapest: Analyst

Bank of America Securities (BofA) analysts conducted a grocery price study in Las Vegas, comparing April 2025 in-store prices with those from a year earlier.

They found average prices were up 2% year-over-year (and 23% higher than in 2019), with eggs driving much of the increase, excluding them, prices rose just 1%.

Year-over-year, price hikes were the largest at Kroger Company KR and smallest at Dollar Tree, Inc.’s DLTR Family Dollar and Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Whole Foods Market.

Over six years, the biggest increases were seen at Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM and Dollar General Corporation DG, and the smallest at Whole Foods Market and Walmart Inc. WMT.

Analysts compared year-over-year trends and price positioning relative to Walmart using like-for-like item baskets, finding Walmart maintained the lowest grocery prices across all retailers except Dollar Tree.

At Dollar Tree, $1.25 items were 16% cheaper than Walmart, while multiprice items, mainly frozen and refrigerated, were 2% more expensive.

This apart, BofA Securities analysts visited a Dollar General Market store with produce in Las Vegas and observed that produce prices were 16% higher than Walmart’s, up from a 14% gap last year.

Across Vegas retailers, they found average grocery prices had risen 2% year-over-year, or 1% excluding eggs, led by an 8% increase in dairy, while center store prices were slightly down by 1%.

Egg prices rose sharply (30%-70%) at nearly all retailers except SFM, where prices were flat, a trend similar to BofA’s Dallas study in February.

Compared to 2019, prices in Vegas were up 23% on average, with the biggest 6-year increases at Sprouts Farmers Market and Dollar General (both +32%), and the smallest at Whole Foods Market (+11%) and Walmart (+16%).

