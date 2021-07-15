fbpx
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 15, 2021 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Hugo Boss AG (OTC:BOSSY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.18 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. At the end of the last trading period, Hugo Boss closed at $12.05.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Konecranes Oyj (OTC:KNCRY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Konecranes shows a 52-week-high of $8.95 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.72.
  • For Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Hold. Macerich earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. At the end of the last trading period, Macerich closed at $17.52.

Downgrades

  • Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. First Industrial Realty earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Industrial Realty shows a 52-week-high of $54.82 and a 52-week-low of $37.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.06.

Initiations

  • With an Underperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $2.33. At the end of the last trading period, Clean Energy Fuels closed at $7.86.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Renewable Energy Gr is set to $65.00. For the first quarter, Renewable Energy Gr had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.59. At the end of the last trading period, Renewable Energy Gr closed at $61.95.
  • With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Green Plains. For the first quarter, Green Plains had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Green Plains shows a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.83.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Darling Ingredients is set to $86.00. For the first quarter, Darling Ingredients had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.65 and a 52-week-low of $23.55. Darling Ingredients closed at $66.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Progress Software is set to $54.00. For the second quarter, Progress Software had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of Progress Software shows a 52-week-high of $49.23 and a 52-week-low of $34.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.12.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Maxar Technologies is set to $39.00. Maxar Technologies earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.07.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Aemetis. For the first quarter, Aemetis had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Aemetis shows a 52-week-high of $27.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.97.

