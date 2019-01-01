QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.63%
52 Wk
7.59 - 8.95
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
53.1
Open
-
P/E
19.94
EPS
0.08
Shares
395.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:57AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Konecranes Oyj provides lifting equipment and services for manufacturing industries, shipyards, ports, and terminals. It offers cranes, material handling solutions, and other components geared toward transporting and organizing supplies. Workstation lifting systems, trucks, and various hoists include advanced technologies to increase control and equipment capabilities. Products are marketed through various brands, and sales offices are in multiple regions. The company's global service network provides a full range of service solutions, specialized maintenance, and modernization services for equipment and tools. Inspections, spare parts, and preventive maintenance programs enhance efficiencies and extend product lifecycles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Konecranes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Konecranes (KNCRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Konecranes (OTCPK: KNCRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Konecranes's (KNCRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Konecranes.

Q

What is the target price for Konecranes (KNCRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Konecranes (OTCPK: KNCRY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KNCRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Konecranes (KNCRY)?

A

The stock price for Konecranes (OTCPK: KNCRY) is $7.5904 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Konecranes (KNCRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 23, 2012.

Q

When is Konecranes (OTCPK:KNCRY) reporting earnings?

A

Konecranes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Konecranes (KNCRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Konecranes.

Q

What sector and industry does Konecranes (KNCRY) operate in?

A

Konecranes is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.