Konecranes Oyj provides lifting equipment and services for manufacturing industries, shipyards, ports, and terminals. It offers cranes, material handling solutions, and other components geared toward transporting and organizing supplies. Workstation lifting systems, trucks, and various hoists include advanced technologies to increase control and equipment capabilities. Products are marketed through various brands, and sales offices are in multiple regions. The company's global service network provides a full range of service solutions, specialized maintenance, and modernization services for equipment and tools. Inspections, spare parts, and preventive maintenance programs enhance efficiencies and extend product lifecycles.