Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2018 9:28am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JMP Securities upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. KB Home shares rose 5.81 percent to $26.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Perform to Outperform. GoPro shares climbed 5 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Sandler O'Neill upgraded Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: THG) from Neutral to Buy. Hanover Insurance shares closed at $120.11 on Tuesday.
  • UBS upgraded IBM (NYSE: IBM) from Neutral to Buy. IBM shares rose 1.71 percent to $151.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Bradesco upgraded Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) from Neutral to Outperform. Embraer shares rose 2.9 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cheniere Energy shares rose 0.96 percent to close at $68.56 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cabot Oil shares rose 0.17 percent to $23.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sonic shares rose 0.09 percent to $43.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Nomura downgraded DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from Buy to Neutral. DowDuPont shares fell 0.81 percent to $67.40 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) from Buy to Hold. Manhattan Associates shares closed at $56.37 on Tuesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) with a Buy rating. The price target for TJX is set to $130. TJX shares closed at $110.32 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup initiated Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hostess Brands is set to $13. Hostess Brands shares closed at $11.44 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lululemon is set to $155. Lululemon shares closed at $158.41 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Evofem Biosciences is set to $9. Evofem Biosciences closed at $4.05 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Repligen is set to $49. Repligen shares closed at $54.38 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with a Buy rating. The price target for PVH is set to $167. PVH shares closed at $140.04 on Tuesday.

