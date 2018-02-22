Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2018 9:57am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Argus upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Hold to Buy. Cognizant Tech shares gained 1.23 percent to $82.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) from Neutral to Outperform. MSA Safety shares rose 4.96 percent to close at $80.25 on Wednesday.
  • KLR Group upgraded Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) from Hold to Buy. Newfield Exploration shares fell 9.83 percent to close at $23.20 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) from Hold to Buy. Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.51 percent to close at $16.35 on Wednesday.
  • Susquehanna upgraded KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Negative to Neutral. KLA-Tencor shares rose 0.30 percent to $110.00 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) from Neutral to Buy. Wolverine World Wide shares fell 3.97 percent to close at $29.51 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Clovis Oncology shares rose 8.85 percent to $59.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) from Neutral to Buy. Warrior Met Coal shares fell 1.07 percent to close at $30.40 on Wednesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from Buy to Neutral. US Silica rose 0.40 percent to $25.25 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded Telecom Argentina SA (ADR) (NYSE: TEO) from Hold to Reduce. Telecom Argentina shares fell 0.55 percent to close at $34.09 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Buy to Hold. Alkermes shares fell 2.41 percent to close at $63.19 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Overweight to Neutral. JELD-WEN shares fell 8.34 percent to close at $34.50 on Wednesday.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) from Hold to Sell. Applied Optoelectronics shares closed at $34.55 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) from Overweight to Neutral. Macquarie Infrastructure shares closed at $63.62 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nordson is set to $160. Nordson shares closed at $139.33 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Helios and Matheson Analytics is set to $15. Helios and Matheson Analytics shares closed at $4.50 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: AST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Asterias Biotherapeutics is set to $6. Asterias Biotherapeutics closed at $2.05 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arqule (NASDAQ: ARQL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arqule is set to $5. Arqule closed at $1.67 on Wednesday.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on iPic Entertaiment (NASDAQ: IPIC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for iPic Entertaiment is set to $15. iPic Entertaiment closed at $12.86 on Wednesday.

