Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 9:04am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from Neutral to Buy. Boston Scientific shares rose 0.19 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) from Neutral to Buy. Goldcorp shares rose 0.08 percent to $12.66 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from Neutral to Overweight. HCA Healthcare shares rose 2.65 percent to close at $80.14 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) from Sell to Neutral. Agnico Eagle Mines shares fell 3.54 percent to close at $43.59 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) from Sell to Hold. Wesco Aircraft shares gained 2.07 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Hold to Buy. Gilead Sciences shares rose 0.98 percent to $74.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) from Perform to Outperform. Medicines Company shares fell 3.66 percent to $29.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) from Neutral to Buy. Melinta Therapeutics shares rose 5.95 percent to $16.10 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from Buy to Neutral. Dentsply Sirona shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $68.36 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) from Buy to Sell. Barrick Gold shares fell 1.35 percent to $13.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Descartes Systems shares rose 1.17 percent to $30.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) from Outperform to Neutral. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares slipped 0.87 percent to close at $124.70 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Neutral to Sell. Gap shares fell 2.52 percent to $31.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) from Neutral to Underperform. Norwegian Cruise Line shares fell 0.98 percent to $54.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cathay General Banc shares fell 0.92 percent to $44.34 in pre-market trading.
  • SBG Securities downgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Buy to Hold. Tiffany shares dropped 1.58 percent to close at $92.55 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Spirit Airlines is set to $50. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $40.86 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for CONSOL Energy is set to $32. CONSOL Energy shares closed at $23.22 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW) with a Sector Weight rating. Advanced Disposal Services shares closed at $23.68 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for JetBlue is set to $22. JetBlue shares closed at $20.96 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ESES) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eco-Stim Energy is set to $2. Eco-Stim Energy shares closed at $1.35 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for AxoGen is set to $35. AxoGen shares closed at $25.70 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Universal Display is set to $225. Universal Display shares closed at $179.65 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Evoqua Water is set to $23. Evoqua Water shares closed at $21.44 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ESTE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Earthstone Energy is set to $12. Earthstone Energy shares closed at $9.19 on Wednesday.

