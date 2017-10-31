Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 31, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from Underperform to Hold. Merck shares rose 0.13 percent to $54.78 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) from Sell to Hold. Dynegy shares rose 5.61 percent to close at $11.85 on Monday.
- DA Davidson upgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Neutral to Buy. TCF Financial shares gained 1.19 percent to close at $17.88 on Monday.
- Argus upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from Hold to Buy. Microsoft shares rose 0.26 percent to $84.11 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from Neutral to Outperform. Cerner shares rose 0.83 percent to $67.01 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Summit Redstone Partners upgraded Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) from Hold to Buy. Integrated Device Tech shares rose 1.40 percent to close at $28.97 on Monday.
- Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) from Hold to Buy. Axalta Coating shares dropped 2.17 percent to close at $32.43 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Ardagh Group SA (NYSE: ARD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ardagh Group shares fell 1.21 percent to close at $20.37 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from Neutral to Buy. Novavax shares rose 12.75 percent to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. MSG Networks shares declined 1.78 percent to close at $19.35 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Buy to Hold. Omega Healthcare shares dropped 6.62 percent to $28.92 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cypress Semiconductor shares rose 1.18 percent to close at $16.31 on Monday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: DM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Dominion Energy shares rose 1.56 percent to close at $32.60 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Carolina Financial shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $39.03 on Monday.
- Wedbush downgraded CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE: CAA) from Outperform to Neutral. CalAtlantic shares climbed 21.31 percent to close at $49.07 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from Buy to Hold. Nautilus shares fell 12.27 percent to $14.30 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage of Switch Inc (NASDAQ: SWCH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Switch is set to $20. Switch shares closed at $19.35 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tyson is set to $82. Tyson shares closed at $71.47 on Monday.
- Analysts at FBR Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nexstar Media is set to $79. Nexstar Media shares closed at $62.80 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Heron Therapeutics is set to $27. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $15.38 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ollie's Bargain is set to $53. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $43.45 on Monday.
- Analysts at FBR Capital initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sinclair Broadcast is set to $43. Sinclair Broadcast shares closed at $31.35 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) with a Sector Weight rating. Sanderson Farms shares closed at $145.59 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Switch Inc (NASDAQ: SWCH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Switch is set to $23. Switch shares closed at $19.35 on Monday.
