QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 8:45 AM | 2 min read
  • Piper Sandler cut Lam Research Corporation LRCX price target from $627 to $596. Lam Research shares fell 1.8% to $472.61 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Anthem, Inc. ANTM from $483 to $555. Anthem shares rose 0.1% to $530.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $90 to $100. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.9% to $88.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG price target from $150 to $110. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares rose 0.5% to $118.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI from $85 to $90. Monarch Casino & Resort shares fell 2.5% to $90.80 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

  • Needham cut the price target on Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT from $202 to $155. Kornit Digital shares fell 1.4% to $70.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Tigress Financial raised the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $133 to $139. IBM shares rose 0.1% to $138.45 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $335 to $395. Tesla shares rose 7.5% to $1,050.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised The Procter & Gamble Company PG price target from $173 to $177. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.3% to $163.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $425 to $300. Netflix shares fell 2.8% to $219.60 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Casinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryInformation TechnologyPrice Target ChangesSemiconductor EquipmentPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings