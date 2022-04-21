10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Piper Sandler cut Lam Research Corporation LRCX price target from $627 to $596. Lam Research shares fell 1.8% to $472.61 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Anthem, Inc. ANTM from $483 to $555. Anthem shares rose 0.1% to $530.00 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital raised the price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM from $90 to $100. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.9% to $88.72 in pre-market trading.

Barclays cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG price target from $150 to $110. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares rose 0.5% to $118.11 in pre-market trading.

Jefferies boosted the price target on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI from $85 to $90. Monarch Casino & Resort shares fell 2.5% to $90.80 in pre-market trading.

Needham cut the price target on Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT from $202 to $155. Kornit Digital shares fell 1.4% to $70.81 in pre-market trading.

Tigress Financial raised the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $133 to $139. IBM shares rose 0.1% to $138.45 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $335 to $395. Tesla shares rose 7.5% to $1,050.11 in pre-market trading.

Deutsche Bank raised The Procter & Gamble Company PG price target from $173 to $177. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.3% to $163.16 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley cut Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $425 to $300. Netflix shares fell 2.8% to $219.60 in pre-market trading.

