10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 7:53am   Comments
  • Keybanc cut Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $350 to $300. Autodesk shares fell 1.5% to $223.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) price target from $115 to $120. CVS Health shares fell 1.4% to $102.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $180 to $155. JPMorgan shares fell 1.6% to $151.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group reduced the price target on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from $28 to $25. Under Armour shares fell 0.3% to $17.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from $140 to $145. Discover Financial shares fell 0.2% to $123.90 in pre-market trading.

  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) from $6.5 to $9. Oscar Health shares gained 0.3% to $6.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. reduced the price target for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from $57 to $51. Genpact shares rose 0.1% to $44.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) from $34 to $25. Byrna Technologies shares fell 18.9% to close at $8.57 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) price target from $10 to $12. Sensus Healthcare shares rose 0.4% to $8.18 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) price target from $25 to $23. Goodyear Tire shares rose 2.1% to $16.10 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
POOLBairdMaintains600.0
SHAKDeutsche BankMaintains82.0
WMTDeutsche BankMaintains184.0
SOMorgan StanleyMaintains61.0
SRMorgan StanleyMaintains65.0
