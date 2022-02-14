10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Keybanc cut Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $350 to $300. Autodesk shares fell 1.5% to $223.77 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) price target from $115 to $120. CVS Health shares fell 1.4% to $102.82 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $180 to $155. JPMorgan shares fell 1.6% to $151.50 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced the price target on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from $28 to $25. Under Armour shares fell 0.3% to $17.46 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from $140 to $145. Discover Financial shares fell 0.2% to $123.90 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) from $6.5 to $9. Oscar Health shares gained 0.3% to $6.72 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. reduced the price target for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from $57 to $51. Genpact shares rose 0.1% to $44.85 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) from $34 to $25. Byrna Technologies shares fell 18.9% to close at $8.57 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) price target from $10 to $12. Sensus Healthcare shares rose 0.4% to $8.18 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) price target from $25 to $23. Goodyear Tire shares rose 2.1% to $16.10 in pre-market trading.
