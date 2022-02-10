 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 8:24am   Comments
  • Macquarie boosted the price target on Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) from $281 to $306. Twilio shares jumped 20.4% to $243.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) price target from $280 to $300. Motorola Solutions shares rose 0.2% to $239.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) price target from $131 to $120. XPO Logistics shares rose 1% to $70.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) from $95 to $115. Bunge shares rose 0.4% to $99.99 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities reduced the price target on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) from $80 to $69. Uber shares rose 5.5% to $42.39 in pre-market trading.

  • Oppenheimer lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) price target from $115 to $95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares dropped 1.7% to $75.99 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $200 to $170. Seagen shares dipped 16.6% to $118.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) from $240 to $265. CME Group shares fell 0.3% to $248.75 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lifted Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) price target from $110 to $140. Crown Holdings shares rose 1.1% to close at $115.25 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) price target from $254 to $263. STERIS shares rose 2.9% to close at $237.35 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Changes

