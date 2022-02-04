10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $4,350 to $4,500. Amazon shares jumped 11% to $3,081.07 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut the price target on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from $352 to $326. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.3% to $304.15 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $54 to $40. Snap shares jumped 47.2% to $36.06 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital lowered Biogen Inc. BIIB price target from $260 to $238. Biogen shares fell 0.2% to $219.73 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from $475 to $450. Deckers Outdoor shares rose 0.4% to $323.50 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP from $140 to $145. Check Point Software shares fell 0.9% to $125.52 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX price target from $270 to $275. Becton, Dickinson shares rose 5.4% to close at $270.58 on Thursday.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL from $225 to $250. Bill.com shares rose 23.8% to $210.72 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs cut Exelon Corporation EXC price target from $62 to $44. Exelon shares fell 1.2% to $43.25 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY price target from $244 to $249. Paylocity shares rose 2.9% to $202.71 in pre-market trading.
