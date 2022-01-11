QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
January 11, 2022 7:31 am
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) from $725 to $620. Netflix shares rose 0.3% to $541.58 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) price target from $420 to $430. Illumina shares rose 3.8% to $375.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) from $515 to $470. Lululemon Athletica shares rose 1% to $351.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) from $130 to $152. Northern Trust shares rose 0.8% to $130.30 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS cut International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) price target from $136 to $124. IBM shares dropped 2.6% to $131.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) price target from $23 to $21. American Airlines shares rose 1.4% to $19.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group reduced the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) from $55 to $45. Abercrombie & Fitch shares gained 3.6% to $33.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) from $430 to $325. Roku shares rose 0.6% to $183.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) price target from $56 to $33. Accolade shares jumped 10.4% to $21.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) price target from $32 to $41. Lithium Americas shares rose 4.6% to $28.00 in pre-market trading.

