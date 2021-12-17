QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

byLisa Levin
December 17, 2021 7:22 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Piper Sandler boosted Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) price target from $354 to $433. Accenture shares dropped 0.4% to $399.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from $130 to $105. Medtronic shares fell 0.9% to $101.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) from $70 to $80. Jabil shares fell 0.4% to $64.20 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) from $253 to $246. T. Rowe Price shares rose 1.2% to $192.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird reduced the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) from $126 to $116. Starbucks shares dropped 1.7% to $111.71 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) price target from $89 to $97. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.4% to $76.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) price target from $670 to $630. Adobe shares fell 0.8% to $561.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) from $540 to $500. Generac Holdings shares rose 3% to $360.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) price target from $220 to $215. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.4% to $124.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) price target from $1,710 to $1,750. Chipotle shares fell 1.3% to close at $1,678.97 on Thursday.

Check out other big price target changes here

