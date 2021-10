10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) from $165 to $170. Apple shares fell 3.6% to $147.12 in pre-market trading.

Barclays lowered Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) price target from $135 to $128. Starbucks shares fell 4.8% to $107.75 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) from $4,000 to $3,850. Amazon shares fell 4.4% to $3,294.90 in pre-market trading.

UBS lifted Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) price target from $232 to $235. Caterpillar shares rose 0.9% to $205.87 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) from $525 to $600. Tyler Technologies shares rose 2.2% to close at $536.86 on Thursday.

Needham lifted the price target on SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) from $130 to $200. SPS Commerce shares fell 0.7% to $171.99 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink raised DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) price target from $500 to $715. DexCom shares fell 0.6% to $566.98 in pre-market trading.

Jefferies reduced the price target for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) from $175 to $120. Zendesk shares fell 19.2% to $96.21 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc raised United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) price target from $405 to $455. United Rentals shares slipped 0.1% to $367.15 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) price target from $60 to $45. Frontdoor shares fell 1.1% to close at $41.82 on Thursday.

