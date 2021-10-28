10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Oppenheimer lowered Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) price target from $220 to $200. Teladoc Health shares fell 4.3% to $132.68 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) from $390 to $400. KLA Corporation shares rose 4% to $354.27 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) from $25 to $30. Alkermes shares fell 9.1% to close at $28.65 on Wednesday.
- Needham cut the price target on Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) from $460 to $400. Twilio shares fell 14.4% to $296.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities raised Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) price target from $87 to $92. Stifel Financial shares fell 6.3% to close at $72.54 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) price target from $135 to $150. Teradyne shares rose 2.4% to $126.04 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) from $136 to $111. Fiserv shares rose 0.4% to $99.26 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) from $270 to $275. McDonald's shares rose 0.1% to $243.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) price target from $675 to $685. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.1% to $613.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lifted PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) price target from $89 to $106. PACCAR shares rose 0.9% to $86.50 in pre-market trading.
