10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Berenberg cut Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) price target from $164 to $127. Kimberly-Clark shares fell 0.6% to $129.35 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) from $400 to $365. Facebook shares rose 0.5% to $330.24 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from $90 to $100. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.5% to $76.88 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lifted Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) price target from $175 to $190. Cadence Design shares fell 0.1% to $167.27 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lifted the price target for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) from $342 to $350. Lennox shares fell 2.5% to close at $304.29 on Monday.
- RBC Capital raised Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) price target from $188 to $198. Celanese shares rose 0.3% to $171.95 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut the price target on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from $300 to $270. Biogen shares rose 0.2% to $270.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) price target from $150 to $155. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $121.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) from $45 to $50. KBR shares rose 0.5% to close at $43.49 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) price target from $123 to $75. Beyond Meat shares fell 3% to $93.10 in pre-market trading.
