10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) from $123 to $108. Nucor shares fell 3.6% to $95.15 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) price target from $118 to $88. Seagate shares rose 1.2% to close at $85.15 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) price target from $61 to $47. Nu Skin shares rose 0.7% to $41.40 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHVN) from $135 to $160. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.4% to $143.29 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) from $250 to $270. Churchill Downs shares fell 0.6% to close at $245.37 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler boosted Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) price target from $85 to $87. Phillips 66shares fell 1.3% to $76.35 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) from $140 to $144. Intercontinental Exchange shares rose 3% to close at $118.08 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) price target from $20 to $17. JetBlue Airways shares fell 3% to $15.63 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) price target from $145 to $180. Kornit Digital shares rose 1.6% to close at $144.33 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) from $530 to $500. MarketAxess shares rose 3.3% to close at $431.53 on Tuesday.
