fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
359.28
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 201.86
43362.76
+ 0.47%
DIA
+ 0.06
343.71
+ 0.02%
SPY
-0.06
434.51
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.34
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
161.30
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
September 30, 2021 7:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Jefferies raised Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) price target from $45 to $63. Perrigo shares jumped 13.3% to $49.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) from $360 to $365. Home Depot shares rose 0.5% to $338.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) from $66 to $70. Jabil shares rose 1.9% to $58.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) from $32 to $41. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.4% to close at $18.67 on Wednesday.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from $69 to $72. ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.1% to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) price target from $24 to $20. G1 Therapeutics shares fell 1.5% to $14.66 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) price target from $303 to $415. FactSet Research shares fell 0.1% to $394.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt raised Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) price target from $39 to $48. Fox shares rose 0.8% to $40.57 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTWO) from $120 to $110. Q2 Holdings shares fell 1.6% to close at $82.06 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho lowered Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) price target from $88 to $83. Ameren shares rose 1.1% to close at $82.34 on Wednesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Raymond James raised the price target for GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) from $92 to $110. GDS shares fell 7.7% to $85.94 in pre-market trading. read more

Mizuho Maintains Neutral on Ameren, Lowers Price Target to $83

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintains Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $88 to $83. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Ameren, Lowers Price Target to $90

Morgan Stanley maintains Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $92 to $90. read more

Mizuho Maintains Neutral on Ameren, Raises Price Target to $88

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintains Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $83 to $88. read more