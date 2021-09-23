fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
369.57
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 534.37
43549.99
+ 1.24%
DIA
-0.04
342.54
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
437.84
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.79
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
165.45
-0.02%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
September 23, 2021 7:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Deutsche Bank reduced the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from $375 to $280. FedEx rose 0.5% to $230.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) price target from $105 to $120. Lennar shares fell 0.1% to $98.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) from $110 to $160. Sprout Social shares rose 0.5% to close at $136.41 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) price target from $365 to $265. LendingTree shares rose 0.3% to $154.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird reduced the price target on Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) from $30 to $24. Signify Health shares rose 0.1% to $21.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) price target from $85 to $80. Pinnacle West Capital shares fell 0.7% to close at $72.95 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) price target from $91 to $86. Incyte shares rose 0.6% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) from $123 to $125. Westlake Chemical shares gained 2.3% to close at $84.19 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) price target from $40 to $38. Omega Healthcare Investors shares gained 0.7% to $31.49 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from $47 to $50. KB Home shares rose 0.3% to $41.03 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $600 to $670. Adobe shares fell 3.5% to $623.50 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

UBS cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $397 to $380. FedEx shares fell 0.2% to $258.00 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Keybanc lowered the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $370 to $350. FedEx shares rose 0.6% to $259.00 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Barclays raised the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from $310 to $335. Accenture shares rose 1.1% to close at $294.66 on Friday. read more