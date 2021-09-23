10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Deutsche Bank reduced the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from $375 to $280. FedEx rose 0.5% to $230.18 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) price target from $105 to $120. Lennar shares fell 0.1% to $98.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) from $110 to $160. Sprout Social shares rose 0.5% to close at $136.41 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. cut LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) price target from $365 to $265. LendingTree shares rose 0.3% to $154.50 in pre-market trading.
- Baird reduced the price target on Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) from $30 to $24. Signify Health shares rose 0.1% to $21.47 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) price target from $85 to $80. Pinnacle West Capital shares fell 0.7% to close at $72.95 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital lowered Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) price target from $91 to $86. Incyte shares rose 0.6% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) from $123 to $125. Westlake Chemical shares gained 2.3% to close at $84.19 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) price target from $40 to $38. Omega Healthcare Investors shares gained 0.7% to $31.49 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from $47 to $50. KB Home shares rose 0.3% to $41.03 in pre-market trading.
