10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley cut Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) price target from $334 to $324. Autodesk shares rose 0.3% to $304.20 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel raised Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) price target from $260 to $270. Okta shares fell 1.4% to $260.95 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from $364 to $399. Costco rose 0.3% to $457.78 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) from $93 to $90. Chewy shares fell 9.5% to $79.17 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) price target from $336 to $385. Veeva Systems shares fell 7% to $310.34 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) from $128 to $140. PVH shares rose 0.1% to $120.73 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) from $60 to $80. Anaplan shares rose 0.1% to $66.18 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler increased Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) price target from $52 to $85. Asana shares rose 11.3% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) price target from $238 to $246. Casey's shares rose 0.3% to close at $205.08 on Wednesday.
- Needham cut the price target on C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) from $146 to $122. C3.ai shares fell 7.6% to $49.09 in pre-market trading.
