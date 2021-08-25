fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
August 25, 2021 7:50 am
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) from $35 to $40. Urban Outfitters fell 5.1% to $38.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) from $270 to $230. Cummins shares rose 0.4% to close at $236.14 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) price target from $39 to $34. Nordstrom shares fell 11.1% to $33.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) from $510 to $625. Intuit shares rose 2% to $565.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) from $51 to $43. Campbell Soup shares fell 1.2% to $41.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) price target from $314 to $349. Synopsys shares rose 0.1% to $325.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) price target from $340 to $450. FactSet Research shares rose 0.3% to close at $367.64 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) price target from $140 to $150. Best Buy shares rose 0.6% to $122.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) price target from $27 to $14. Theravance Biopharma shares rose 0.7% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from $135 to $142. Medtronic shares rose 0.4% to $133.13 in pre-market trading.

