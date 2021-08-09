fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.05
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
352.15
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.01
442.48
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.78
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
164.63
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
August 9, 2021 8:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Jefferies raised the price target on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $700 to $850.. Tesla shares rose 1.5% to $709.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) price target from $217 to $203. Lear shares rose 0.1% to close at $169.52 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities boosted Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) price target from $326 to $470. Carvana shares rose 0.7% to $348.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) from $68 to $53. General Motors shares fell 0.8% to $54.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) from $206 to $230. Zoetis shares rose 0.6% to $203.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lifted the price target on Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) from $175 to $220. Paylocity shares rose 10.3% to close at $241.80 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) price target from $76 to $82. Prothena shares rose 2.8% to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) price target from $72 to $66. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares rose 0.9% to close at $60.29 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from $80 to $110. AMD shares rose 0.3% to $110.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) price target from $94 to $115. YETI shares fell 3.2% to close at $101.32 on Friday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Needham boosted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $2,500 to $2,700. Alphabet shares rose 5.2% to $2,410.62 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Barclays boosted the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $88 to $94. Starbucks shares rose 5.5% to $78.75 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

JP Morgan boosted the price target for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) from $60 to $89. Moderna shares rose 0.6% to $95.45 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday