10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Jefferies raised the price target on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $700 to $850.. Tesla shares rose 1.5% to $709.51 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) price target from $217 to $203. Lear shares rose 0.1% to close at $169.52 on Friday.
- JMP Securities boosted Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) price target from $326 to $470. Carvana shares rose 0.7% to $348.01 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) from $68 to $53. General Motors shares fell 0.8% to $54.59 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) from $206 to $230. Zoetis shares rose 0.6% to $203.18 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lifted the price target on Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) from $175 to $220. Paylocity shares rose 10.3% to close at $241.80 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer boosted Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) price target from $76 to $82. Prothena shares rose 2.8% to $59.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) price target from $72 to $66. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares rose 0.9% to close at $60.29 on Friday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from $80 to $110. AMD shares rose 0.3% to $110.40 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) price target from $94 to $115. YETI shares fell 3.2% to close at $101.32 on Friday.
