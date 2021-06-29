10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Barclays raised the price target for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) from $185 to $200. Skyworks Solutions shares rose 2.2% to close at $182.70 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) price target from $250 to $266. Gartner shares dropped 0.7% to close at $240.37 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target on Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) from $450 to $480. Bio-Techne shares rose 1.9% to settle at $444.98 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) price target from $35 to $116. CSX shares fell 66% to $32.49 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) from $49 to $87. Textron shares rose 0.1% to close at $67.20 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler boosted Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) price target from $303 to $306. Carvana shares fell 2.1% to $299.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) from $210 to $220. Qorvo shares rose 2.1% to close at $187.33 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) price target from $106 to $168. Intellia Therapeutics shares fell 2.5% to $130.05 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) price target from $275 to $305. Kansas City Southern shares fell 0.7% to close at $284.44 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) from $36 to $42. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 1.1% to $35.27 in pre-market trading.
