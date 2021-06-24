fbpx
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
June 24, 2021 7:45 am
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) price target from $198 to $228. Lear shares rose 0.4% to close at $177.00 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) from $117 to $102. Dollar Tree shares fell 1.2% to $100.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) price target from $42 to $54. MGM Resorts shares rose 2.7% to $44.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) price target from $11 to $9. Sequans Communications shares gained 4.7% to settle at $6.04 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) from $97 to $120. Magna International shares rose 2.3% to $95.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) from $98 to $102 Diamondback Energy shares rose 0.2% to $92.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) from $856 to $915. Equinix shares rose 1.9% to $819.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) price target from $121 to $114. Atmos Energy shares fell 1.1% to close at $97.35 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) price target from $34 to $45. DISH Network shares fell 0.8% to close at $40.45 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink lifted the price target on Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) from $53 to $63. Arcus Biosciences shares gained 18.2% to $27.65 in pre-market trading.

