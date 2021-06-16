fbpx
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
June 16, 2021 8:03 am
  • Morgan Stanley raised NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price target from $172 to $185. NIKE shares rose 0.1% to $130.30 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) price target from $351 to $452. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.4% to $370.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lifted the price target on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) from $80 to $83. Oracle shares fell 5.1% to $77.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) from $101 to $68. Sage Therapeutics shares fell 2.1% to $57.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Pivotal Research boosted DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) price target from $50 to $60. DISH Network shares rose 2.3% to $41.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from $46 to $51. First Bancorp shares rose 0.7% to close at $42.05 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from $85 to $105. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.3% to $90.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. raised Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) price target from $170 to $175. Wingstop shares fell 1.4% to close at $148.87 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) from $533 to $543. MSCI shares fell 0.4% to $493.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities boosted Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) price target from $200 to $240. Zscaler shares rose 0.4% to $208.15 in pre-market trading.

