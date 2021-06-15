10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Raymond James raised Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) price target from $75 to $82. Nutrien shares fell 1.1% to trade at $63.05 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse lifted the price target on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) from $44 to $46. Bank of America shares fell 0.3% to trade at $41.25 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) from $40 to $42. Spirit Airlines shares rose 1.2% to $34.40 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) price target from $240 to $260. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.8% to $224.34 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg boosted The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) price target from $215 to $245.. Boeing shares rose 0.8% to $247.05 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $590 to $530. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.4% to $468.34 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $252 to $256. Union Pacific shares traded at $222.62 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) price target from $53 to $48. Fastenal shares fell 2.8% to $51.24 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) from $150 to $165. Pegasystems shares fell 0.1% to $134.94 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer boosted ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) price target from $240 to $270. ResMed shares rose 0.5% to $232.86 on Tuesday.
