10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • Raymond James raised Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) price target from $75 to $82. Nutrien shares fell 1.1% to trade at $63.05 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) from $44 to $46. Bank of America shares fell 0.3% to trade at $41.25 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) from $40 to $42. Spirit Airlines shares rose 1.2% to $34.40 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan raised Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) price target from $240 to $260. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.8% to $224.34 on Tuesday.
  • Berenberg boosted The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) price target from $215 to $245.. Boeing shares rose 0.8% to $247.05 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $590 to $530. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.4% to $468.34 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $252 to $256. Union Pacific shares traded at $222.62 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) price target from $53 to $48. Fastenal shares fell 2.8% to $51.24 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) from $150 to $165. Pegasystems shares fell 0.1% to $134.94 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) price target from $240 to $270. ResMed shares rose 0.5% to $232.86 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Changes

