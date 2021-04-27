 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:47am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $835 to $860. Tesla shares fell 2.2% to $721.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg boosted United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) price target from $130 to $150. UPS shares rose 6.8% to $187.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird raised the price target for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) from $21 to $29. TrueBlue shares rose 7.4% to $24.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $213 to $160. Splunk shares fell 1.7% to $131.75 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,730 to $1,750. Chipotle shares rose 0.5% to $1,478.01 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG lifted the price target on Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $70 to $80. Lyft shares rose 3.4% to $65.23 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities boosted Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $296 to $310. Workday shares rose 0.4% to $260.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) price target from $74 to $86. Charles Schwab shares rose 1.8% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from $130 to $176. Synaptics shares rose 2.7% to $143.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1,565 to $1,700. AutoZone shares fell 1.9% to close at $1,443.88 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMPMorgan StanleyMaintains236.0
CHKPBMO CapitalMaintains135.0
CMGRBC CapitalMaintains1,750.0
CERBC CapitalMaintains181.0
FDXBerenbergMaintains350.0
