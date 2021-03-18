 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 8:00am   Comments
  • UBS raised the price target on Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from $20 to $42. Carnival shares rose 1.9% to $29.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lifted the price target for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) from $410 to $440. Roper Technologies shares rose 1.4% to close at $393.55 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) from $135 to $150. Agilent shares rose 1.3% to $124.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $90 to $105. Lennar shares fell 0.5% to $100.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) price target from $80 to $86. Semtech shares rose 1.1% to close at $73.09 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) from $33 to $21. Translate Bio shares fell 27.7% to $18.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt lowered Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) price target from $105 to $97. Lumentum shares fell 0.3% to $88.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie cut Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) price target from $171 to $157. Pinduoduo shares fell 2.3% to $146.03 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) price target from $325 to $350. Wix.com shares fell 0.2% to $308.85 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) from $79 to $116. Royal Caribbean shares rose 0.7% to $92.06 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIVEBarclaysMaintains205.0
BDSXMorgan StanleyMaintains25.0
LENJMP SecuritiesMaintains120.0
BKUMorgan StanleyMaintains50.0
WSMRBC CapitalMaintains158.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
