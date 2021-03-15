10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from $250 to $274. Boeing shares rose 1.7% to $273.75 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $170 to $185. JPMorgan shares rose 0.4% to $156.73 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) from $57 to $64. L Brands shares rose 1.1% to $61.50 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital lifted ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $60 to $70. ViacomCBS shares fell 1.1% to $93.90 in pre-market trading.
- UBS boosted Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) price target from $40 to $90. Domo shares rose 4.1% to $65.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) price target from $6.5 to $20. Funko shares rose 2% to $18.13 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from $36 to $50. MGM Resorts shares rose 3.2% to $40.22 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted the price target on UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) from $240 to $248. UniFirst shares rose 1.9% to close at $255.17 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $140 to $165. Darden shares rose 0.4% to $146.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) from $180 to $195. Middleby shares fell 0.3% to close at $169.75 on Friday.
