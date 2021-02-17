10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Credit Suisse raised Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) price target from $197 to $203. Zoetis shares fell 0.2% to close at $166.32 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital boosted Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) price target from $133 to $155. Kodiak Sciences shares closed at $145.58 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $200 to $275. Roku shares fell 1% to $465.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $450 to $515. RingCentral shares fell 3.2% to $423.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from $26 to $42. Bausch Health shares rose 1.6% to $31.83 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna lifted Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) price target from $340 to $345. Solaredge Technologies shares rose 3.2% to $342.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush lifted the price target on Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) from $270 to $300. Docusign shares closed at $264.69 on Tuesday.
- Needham boosted the price target for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) from $76 to $125. Kornit Digital shares closed at $97.49 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $76 to $39. bluebird bio shares rose 2.3% to $29.10 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) price target from $170 to $180. EXACT Sciences shares fell 3% to $ 149.70 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings