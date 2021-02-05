10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Goldman Sachs lifted Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) price target from $119 to $200. Zillow shares gained 2.7% to $161.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from $86 to $92. Pinterest shares rose 10.3% to $85.84 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $47 to $60. Foot Locker shares rose 4% to $49.87 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from $37 to $41. Tapestry shares slipped 0.1% to $36.16 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lifted StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) price target from $31 to $100. StoneCo shares rose 1.7% to $82.60 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from $32 to $51. Corteva shares rose 2.1% to $43.57 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $102 to $120. Activision Blizzard shares rose 8.5% to $100.52 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $325 to $277. Air Products shares fell 0.3% to $256.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from $180 to $190. Chubb shares rose 0.2% to $163.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $120 to $145. Synaptics shares rose 12.2% to $119.85 in pre-market trading.
