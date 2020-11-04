10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) from $126 to $147. Gartner shares rose 0.1% to $141.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) price target from $18 to $22. Corcept Therapeutics shares fell 4.5% to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. lifted Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) price target from $21 to $28. Spirit AeroSystems shares rose 1% to $20.06 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target on Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from $320 to $340. Zebra Technologies shares rose 8.9% to close at $319.22 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) from $18 to $22. R1 RCM shares fell 2.8% to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) from $119 to $121. FMC shares fell 2.2% to close at $104.65 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James lifted Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) price target from $320 to $335. Alibaba shares rose 1.7% to $290.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) from $130 to $140. Peloton Interactive shares rose 2.1% to $114.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) from $45 to $50. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares rose 0.1% to $40.87 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) price target from $141 to $139. CME shares rose 0.3% to $154.00 in pre-market trading.
