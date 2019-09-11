Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 8:53am   Comments
  • Citigroup raised Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) price target from $223 to $250. Public Storage shares closed at $250.00 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $50 to $60. Micron shares closed at $49.39 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $240 to $250. Apple shares closed at $216.70 on Tuesday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $24 to $19. L Brands shares closed at $18.55 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel raised the price target for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from $153 to $196. RH shares closed at $158.88 on Tuesday.
  • Benchmark cut the price target on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from $5 to $3. GameStop shares closed at $5.09 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target for Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) from $90 to $80. Zscaler shares closed at $61.60 on Tuesday.
  • Baird cut the price target for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from $50 to $40. HD Supply shares closed at $39.10 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from $39 to $43. Synchrony Financial shares closed at $33.80 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $295 to $300. Costco closed at $297.00 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

