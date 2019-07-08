10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- DA Davidson lowered the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $225 to $200. Lam Research shares closed at $183.64 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) from $34 to $48. Array Biopharma shares closed at $46.87 on Friday.
- Buckingham Research raised the price target for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) from $120 to $125. Lithia Motors shares closed at $122.37 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $69 to $55. State Street shares closed at $56.80 on Friday.
- Citigroup lowered NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) price target from $67 to $55. NetApp shares closed at $62.41 on Friday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI) from $234 to $258. MSCI shares closed at $242.29 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $165 to $120. F5 Networks shares closed at $147.66 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) price target from $300 to $255. SVB Financial shares closed at $222.90 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from $31 to $35. Johnson Controls shares closed at $41.87 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) price target from $35 to $40. Edgewell Personal Care shares closed at $28.05 on Friday.
