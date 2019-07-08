Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Share:
  • DA Davidson lowered the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $225 to $200. Lam Research shares closed at $183.64 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) from $34 to $48. Array Biopharma shares closed at $46.87 on Friday.
  • Buckingham Research raised the price target for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) from $120 to $125. Lithia Motors shares closed at $122.37 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $69 to $55. State Street shares closed at $56.80 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lowered NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) price target from $67 to $55. NetApp shares closed at $62.41 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI) from $234 to $258. MSCI shares closed at $242.29 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $165 to $120. F5 Networks shares closed at $147.66 on Friday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) price target from $300 to $255. SVB Financial shares closed at $222.90 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from $31 to $35. Johnson Controls shares closed at $41.87 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) price target from $35 to $40. Edgewell Personal Care shares closed at $28.05 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARRY + EPC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019
A Beloved Biotech ETF Could Lure Traders Again
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 18, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PNCMaintains136.0
UNPMaintains128.0
FVRRInitiates Coverage On32.0
CRWDInitiates Coverage On90.0
WMMaintains125.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

ChromaDex Shares Nicotinamide Riboside Study Results