10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) price target from $55 to $63. Ball shares closed at $57.56 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer lifted the price target for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) from $242 to $259. Mastercard shares closed at $240.09 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $165 to $183. Netflix shares closed at $359.46 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham raised the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from $122 to $148. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $145.82 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) price target from $310 to $265. UnitedHealth shares closed at $220.96 on Tuesday.
- Raymond raised the price target on CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $81 to $84. CSX shares closed at $75.89 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $125 to $141. Microsoft shares closed at $120.77 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) from $46 to $49. D.R. Horton shares closed at $45.69 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised the price target on Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) from $76 to $84. Omnicom shares closed at $81.25 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) price target from $100 to $105. CDW shares closed at $107.68 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.