10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Baird raised the price target on VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from $97 to $103. VF Corp shares closed at $92.94 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from $50 to $38. Papa John's shares closed at $51.59 on Friday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $171 to $184. Apple shares closed at $191.44 on Friday.
- Argus raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $116 to $128. Microsoft shares closed at $106.27 on Friday.
- JMP Securities boosted The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) price target from $280 to $317. Ultimate Software shares closed at $292.05 on Friday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $125 to $155. Shopify shares closed at $171.75 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $141 to $145. Celanese shares closed at $113.33 on Friday.
- J.P. Morgan increased Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) price target from $9 to $15. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $9.96 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $335 to $396. Biogen shares closed at $358.71 on Friday.
- Barclays cut the price target for State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $120 to $110. State Street shares closed at $85.87 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
