Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2018 9:42am   Comments
Share:
  • Baird raised the price target on VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from $97 to $103. VF Corp shares closed at $92.94 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from $50 to $38. Papa John's shares closed at $51.59 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $171 to $184. Apple shares closed at $191.44 on Friday.
  • Argus raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $116 to $128. Microsoft shares closed at $106.27 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities boosted The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) price target from $280 to $317. Ultimate Software shares closed at $292.05 on Friday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $125 to $155. Shopify shares closed at $171.75 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $141 to $145. Celanese shares closed at $113.33 on Friday.
  • J.P. Morgan increased Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) price target from $9 to $15. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $9.96 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $335 to $396. Biogen shares closed at $358.71 on Friday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $120 to $110. State Street shares closed at $85.87 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BIIB)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
Canaccord Previews Biotech Catalysts In The Second Half: Neurological Drugs In Focus
Opinion: Stock-Picking Is A Cult
KeyBanc: Skyworks Sends Positive Messages On Next iPhone Ramp
When Reverse Is The Way Forward
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On BlackRock, Target And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VFC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.