Jim Cramer Says Pre-Market Slide Driven By Profit-Takers: 'Shorts Are Trying To Figure Whether To Operate On Nvidia, AVGO, AAPL'

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has weighed in on pre-market decline, attributing downward pressure to the “profit-takers” who bought the dip amid the ongoing selloff.

What Happened: In a recent post on X, the host of “Mad Money” also shed light on the crucial decision facing short sellers as they evaluate their next moves on prominent technology stocks like Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, and Apple Inc. AAPL.

Cramer’s commentary suggests that after a surge in these heavily watched stocks on Wednesday, investors who bought in earlier are now looking to lock in their profits, naturally leading to some selling pressure before the trading day begins.

However, the tweet also delves into the strategic considerations of short sellers. These investors, who bet on stock prices declining, are currently at a crossroads. They are actively “trying to figure whether to operate on Nvidia, AVGO, AAPL all over again,” said Cramer.

The factors considered by short sellers to short a company’s stock include;

Assessment of the fundamental reasons for a negative outlook on these companies and whether they still hold true.

Are there new catalysts for a potential price decline?

Or, have the stocks demonstrated enough underlying strength to make further shorting a risky endeavor?

Cramer hints at the complexities facing the shorts, suggesting it might be “too difficult” to initiate or add to short positions as President Donald Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days on Wednesday. While Thursday’s decline could just entail profit taking, the short sellers need to beware of a possible ‘short squeeze’ in the event of a further advance in these stocks, after the tariff pause move.

Cramer indicated that clarity on this dynamic would emerge relatively quickly, stating, “We will know by mid-morning.”

So now the profit-takers come in and the shorts are trying to figure whether to operate on Nvidia, AVGO, AAPL all over https://t.co/1AHRVjG6xe.–or it is too difficult and it is time to cover and move on,, We will know by mid morning… Watch the club ten minute broadcast at… — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 10, 2025

Why It Matters: Tech giants have been hit the hardest in 2025, and Trump’s decision to levy tariffs on U.S. trading partners has further exacerbated a decline in these stocks.

Here is how the Magnificent 7 stocks performed on a year-to-date basis and after yesterday’s recovery.

Stocks Thursday’s Premarket Wednesday’s Performance YTD Performance Nvidia Corporation NVDA -2.97% 18.72% -17.34% Apple Inc. AAPL -2.38% 15.33% -18.45% Microsoft Corp. MSFT -1.24% 10.13% -6.71% Amazon.com Inc. AMZN -1.97% 11.98% -13.22% Alphabet Inc. GOOG -1.38% 9.88% -15.51% Meta Platforms Inc. META -2.45% 14.76% -2.25% Tesla Inc. TSLA -3.05% 22.69% -28.23%

Price Action: The market rebounded on Wednesday as the Nasdaq 100 climbed out of bear market territory, although it remained 13.85% below its prior peak of 22,222.61 points. The S&P 500 was still in a correction, sitting 11.23% lower than its record high of 6,147.43 points, while the Dow Jones was 9.91% down from its 52-week high of 45,073.63 points.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were lower in premarket on Thursday. The SPY was down 2.40% to $535.43, while the QQQ declined 1.81% to $457.56, according to Benzinga Pro data.

