Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel, AMD And Marvel Screen The Best In This Analyst's Macro Stress Test For COVID-19 Impact
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2020 10:44am   Comments
Share:
Intel, AMD And Marvel Screen The Best In This Analyst's Macro Stress Test For COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus is having far-reaching consequences for individuals, corporations and the global economy at large. An analyst at UBS sifted through the semiconductor space to see how each of these companies will cope up under three potential macroeconomic scenarios.

The Scenarios

Analyst Timothy Arcuri considered for his analysis three potential macroeconomic scenarios set forth by UBS' Global Economic/Strategy team.

Baseline: Situation coming under control in four to six weeks; China supply chain limping back to normalcy by the end of March; disruptions persisting in Korea, Japan and Italy

Intermediate Downside: Infections multiply 1,000 times but things brought under control by the end of June.

Severe Downside: About 16% of the global population affected with a much higher mortality rate and disruptions running into the third quarter.

The Thesis

Consumer-focused segments such as smartphones are likely to be impacted more, while enterprise, infrastructure, or hyperscale fundamentally are more resilient, Arcuri said in a Friday note.

The analyst noted that semiconductor multiples have compressed back to five-year average levels, although remaining about 8% above 10-year averages. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) are now essentially discounting UBS' severe downside scenario, Arcuri said.

Due to the largest segments of Intel and AMD's businesses being consumer-focused, the markets have punished these stocks, he added. The analyst, however, believes the companies' leverage to Data Center makes them somewhat resilient to any supply-related disruption and a potential fallout.

The analyst sees Marvel also as being somewhat insulated due to its exposure to Infrastructure and Storage markets.

Arcuri said he believes KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) have only 10% downside if the severe-case plays out. Texas Instruments despite its consumer exposure through autos, is insulated to some extent due the degree of correction the stock underwent.

However, Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) have about 20% additional downside to UBS' severe-case due to their high smartphone exposure, the analyst added.

Among semiconductor production equipment stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has the most downside in the severe-case scenario, while KLA has the least.

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), according to Arcuri, has mid-teens downside. However, due to UBS' bullishness, the analyst believes risk-reward is highly attractive for Micron investors.

Ratings/Price Targets

  • Intel: Buy/$75
  • AMD: Neutral/$52
  • KLA: Sell/$145
  • Texas Instruments: Sell/$117
  • Qorvo: Neutral/$110
  • Skyworks: Neutral/$105
  • Applied Materials: Sell/$51
  • Micron: Buy/$75

Related Links

5 Reasons To Stay Positive On Intel

Why AMD's Coronavirus Impact Could Be Worse Than Intel, Nvidia

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2020Northland SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 13, 2020
All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus (Updated)
Jedi Wars Between Amazon And Microsoft Are Still Very Much On
Vulnerability Threat Unearthed In AMD Processors Manufactured Between 2011-2019
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coronavirus Picks, Bonds, Safe Havens And More
AMD's First Analyst Day In 3 Years Leaves Street Impressed With Product Roadmap, 'Sustaining Momentum'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavrius Covid-19 Timothy ArcuriAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JBLCFRAReiterates29.0
RLDeutsche BankDowngrades92.0
FLDeutsche BankDowngrades36.0
LULUDeutsche BankDowngrades197.0
TPRDeutsche BankDowngrades20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga