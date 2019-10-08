Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Says Software Still Strong, But Focus on Apps, Large Caps; Microsoft Gets Upgrade

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Says Software Still Strong, But Focus on Apps, Large Caps; Microsoft Gets Upgrade

The software industry remains viable for stock buyers, but they should focus on apps, rather than infrastructure, where many companies face the threat of being "Amazoned" out of market share, a Jefferies analyst said in a look at the sector.

And in light of macroeconomic trends, stock pickers should probably focus on the large cap companies, the analyst said, highlighting top industry pick Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The Analyst

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Microsoft from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $93 to $160.

Thill downgraded three stocks:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Buy to Hold, lowering the price target from $66 to $60;

Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) from Buy to Hold, lowering the target price from $29 to $17;

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Buy to Hold with a price target drop from $140 to $115.

The Thesis

Jefferies remains positive on the software industry but is looking to be more defensive considering valuation and macroeconomic concerns. And considering that macroeconomic backdrop, Jefferies’ top picks are all large-cap companies: Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), in addition to Microsoft.

Thill said he favors apps, over infrastructure business, given a perceived threat from Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose Amazon Web Services threatens everyone else in the infrastructure space. Applications, unlike infrastructure, can’t be “Amazoned out,” said Thill.

“We believe the best way to play the software Industry is to focus on apps and on large-cap names with good growth profiles and valuation on their side,” Thill wrote in a note. “We believe the best way to play infrastructure is through AMZN.”

Jefferies thinks the high multiples in recent IPOs, including those for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) are unsustainable.

Price Action

Several stocks in the sector were heading down on Tuesday, with Carbonite among the big losers, down 5.9% to $14.34. Oracle was off 1.44% at $54, Check Point Software was down 1.42% to $109.33.

Related Link:

Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Adobe, Highlights 'Durable' 20% EPS Growth

JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon's 'War Cloud'

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019UpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2019MaintainsOutperform
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: AWSAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AMZN)

New GraniteShares ETF Weeds Out Companies Vulnerable To Technological Disruption
Former Nasdaq CEO On IPO Debacle: Companies Need To Show Path To Profitability
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 7, 2019
What Traders Should Watch For This Week As The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition Kicks Off
Atlas Air Pilots Authorized To Form Own Local
Corporate Adoption Of Renewable Energy Bodes Well For This ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BXBMO CapitalInitiates Coverage On44.0
EZPWJefferiesDowngrades
HNPUBSUpgrades
QGENBank of AmericaMaintains33.0
HABank of AmericaMaintains25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Report: Mexican Lawmakers To Vote On Pot Legalization By End Of October