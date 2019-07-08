Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom's Search Interest 'Took A Nose Dive'
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2019 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom's Search Interest 'Took A Nose Dive'

Department stores continue to underperform Wedbush's greater retail coverage, and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) search trends “incrementally nose [dived] in recent weeks," the sell-side firm said Monday.

Wedbush continues to favor off-price retailers Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL), TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX)'s TJ Maxx, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), Old Navy, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), based on compelling search insights and margin-accretive promotional strategies, analyst Jen Redding said in a note. 

Old Navy search trends saw the most meaningful growth year-over-year, inflecting shortly after the company reported poor first-quarter earnings, the analyst said. 

“A positive inflection in search trends- from down 7.07% y/y in May to +22.73% y/y following the Holiday - signals a likely comeback to us." 

Overall, the Independence Day winners were American Eagle, Children's Place and Old Navy, according to Wedbush. 

Promotional offerings at Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN), Hollister and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)'s Gap Stores show steeper discounting year-over-year, potentially driving revenues but likely at a cost, Redding said.

“Notably, the Independence Day holiday marks summer [deals] second only to the Black Friday holiday in sales," the analyst said.

"July promotional strategies often set the tone for the rest of the year, making proper analysis of discounts key, as markdowns fuel spending but also dilute merch margin, and risk hooking consumers on sales." 

Related Links:

A Few Key Takeaways From Cowen's Off-Price Retail Store Visits

Goldman Turns Bearish On Fashion Retailers Nordstrom, Ross Stores

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for JWN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2019DowngradesNeutralSell
Jun 2019UpgradesReduceHold

View More Analyst Ratings for JWN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jen Redding retail WedbushAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + BURL)

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019
Q1 Earnings Outlook For American Eagle Outfitters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTSTDowngrades4.5
PNCMaintains136.0
UNPMaintains128.0
FVRRInitiates Coverage On32.0
CRWDInitiates Coverage On90.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bank Of America Double Downgrades CannTrust After Health Canada Findings