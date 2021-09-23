fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.75
365.82
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 1129.16
44718.69
+ 2.59%
DIA
+ 5.74
336.76
+ 1.68%
SPY
+ 6.38
431.48
+ 1.46%
TLT
-2.80
154.59
-1.84%
GLD
-1.79
167.21
-1.08%

Expert Ratings For MSCI

byBenzinga Insights
September 23, 2021 12:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For MSCI

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for MSCI. The company has an average price target of $606.5 with a high of $720.00 and a low of $523.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated MSCI over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 10.51% from the previous average price target of $548.8.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where MSCI Stands With Analysts

Where MSCI Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Expert Ratings For MSCI

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on MSCI, Raises Price Target to $570

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintains MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $523 to $570. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

RBC Capital boosted MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) price target from $650 to $720. MSCI shares rose 1.6% to $645.00 in pre-market trading. read more