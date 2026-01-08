The Stablecoin Application Layer Is Overtaking Legacy Payments - And Pressuring Central Banks

Stablecoins did not become a global settlement layer because banks adopted them. They grew because businesses and fintechs needed faster settlement, predictable fees, and global money movement that legacy payment rails could not provide.

In 2024, stablecoins processed extraordinary volume, with estimates ranging from $23 trillion (IMF) to $26 trillion (BCG). These flows now rival or surpass major card networks, showing that what began as a tool for moving liquidity between crypto exchanges has evolved into a de facto global settlement layer.

Stablecoins first gained traction when traders needed a way to move liquidity without waiting for Bitcoin confirmations or exposure to Litecoin's price volatility. USDT and later USDC filled that gap by creating a digital representation of the dollar that was easy to transfer and simple to hedge. Exchanges then adopted stablecoins as base trading pairs. For the first time, users could trade "against the dollar" digitally, withdraw that digital asset and settle value across platforms with minimal friction.

The application layer comes into focus

A new application layer has emerged around stablecoins. It includes wallets, APIs, settlement rails, and embedded financial services that support cross-border payouts, merchant flows, B2B remittances, and treasury movements. These systems run behind the scenes. For the end user, value moves like a dollar, but with global portability and faster settlement.

Industry data shows stablecoins are now used in digital money movements and not only in trading environments. Corporations in logistics, gaming, and global contracting already route parts of their payments through stablecoin rails. A growing share of tokenized asset markets also rely on stablecoins for automated settlement and collateral management.

Why businesses are experimenting with stablecoin rails

Businesses compare stablecoins with present alternatives, such as SWIFT, and focus on operational outcomes. Stablecoin settlement takes minutes rather than days, and fees are predictable. Most importantly, payments are transparent. A transaction hash can be verified instantly on a public blockchain explorer. Legacy transfers cannot offer that level of certainty because they depend on intermediary banks that often do not expose real-time status.

At a structural level, stablecoins target one of the most expensive inefficiencies in global finance: slow value movement. Faster settlement reduces the need for working-capital products and lowers counterparty risk. For companies operating across borders, this transparency solves a costly reconciliation problem. It also reduces the need to maintain networks of correspondent banks. A firm paying partners in multiple regions can settle balances globally without opening and managing dozens of accounts.

Europe's regulatory moment

MiCA gives Europe the first comprehensive, supervised framework for stablecoins. It defines reserve requirements, audit expectations, and issuance rules. Regulatory clarity is prompting institutional engagement. Data from European regulators and independent research shows that euro-denominated stablecoin activity is rising as MiCA takes effect. This creates an opportunity for Europe to shape the next stage of the market.

Banks as the bottleneck

Until recently, banks faced serious regulatory constraints around stablecoins. For regulated institutions in Europe and the US, the lack of clear rules made experimentation difficult. That is now changing. However, regulatory clarity exposes a different challenge. Banks do not move quickly. Building stablecoin-based cross-border payment infrastructure internally is possible, but slow, constrained by governance, legacy systems, and risk processes.

This creates a real risk. Businesses already experience faster settlement and improved cash flow through stablecoin rails. For recipients, funds arrive sooner. For senders, settlement between payment and delivery of goods or services is faster. If banks cannot offer comparable capabilities, they risk losing business users, who are their most valuable customers.

As a result, banks tend to follow two strategies: partnering with specialised infrastructure providers or acquiring them. Both paths allow banks to move faster than building in-house.

The central bank challenge

As stablecoins move from a niche settlement tool to a widely used payment and savings instrument, their implications extend beyond banks and into the domain of monetary policy.

Dollar-pegged stablecoins dominate the market. Research notes that over 99 percent of stablecoin supply tracks the US dollar. This is convenient for users but creates pressure for countries with weak currencies or restrictive capital regimes. Stablecoins act as an informal savings instrument in places where individuals seek protection from rapid depreciation. Standard Chartered projects that stablecoin-based savings could grow from $173 billion today to $1.22 trillion by 2028, driven largely by emerging markets.

This growth creates a parallel dollar system that is hard for central banks to monitor. It influences domestic money supply, complicates capital controls, and redirects demand away from local currencies. Policymakers cannot ignore this shift because it affects both financial stability and monetary sovereignty.

What comes next

Stablecoins will not replace banks. They will become part of the rails banks and institutions use to improve liquidity and settlement speed, as well as transparency. The application layer being built today will determine which issuers gain adoption, which currencies travel globally, and how regulators integrate these networks into the broader economy.

